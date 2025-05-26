Twist as man slapped by Pastor NG’ANG’A for sleeping in church changes tune and demands justice - ‘He should pay me’ (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Willy Mwangi, the man famously slapped by Apostle James Ng’ang’a during a church service, has come forward with a startling new version of events.

While initially Mwangi downplayed the incident in a follow-up video alongside Ng’ang’a, calling the slap a “blessing” and joking he was ready for another, he now alleges he was held at the church for a week and pushed to play along with the narrative.

In a candid revelation, Mwangi now says he was pressured into forgiving the controversial preacher.

“I was not happy with it,” he said.

“Someone slapped me in church for dozing off without even asking why. That’s not fair.”

Life after the slap hasn’t been easy for the Dandora-based hawker after the incident went viral.

Mwangi says customers mock him, assuming he was paid to stay quiet.

“I can’t sell coffee or melon in peace because people are laughing at me.”

“They accuse me of being bribed by him (Pastor Ng'ang’a) to remain quiet.”

“He didn’t give me any money. He only offered me shoes and a suit.”

“He should pay me for that slap - it changed everything,” Mwangi laments.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST