Twist as man slapped by Pastor NG’ANG’A for sleeping in church changes tune and demands justice - ‘He should pay me’ (VIDEO)

Monday, May 26, 2025 - Willy Mwangi, the man famously slapped by Apostle James Ng’ang’a during a church service, has come forward with a startling new version of events.
While initially Mwangi downplayed the incident in a
follow-up video alongside Ng’ang’a, calling the slap a “blessing” and joking he
was ready for another, he now alleges he was held at the church for a week and
pushed to play along with the narrative.
In a candid revelation, Mwangi now says he was pressured
into forgiving the controversial preacher.
“I was not happy with it,” he said.
“Someone slapped me in church for dozing off without even
asking why. That’s not fair.”
Life after the slap hasn’t been easy for the Dandora-based
hawker after the incident went viral.
Mwangi says customers mock him, assuming he was paid to stay
quiet.
“I can’t sell coffee or melon in peace because people are
laughing at me.”
“They accuse me of being bribed by him (Pastor Ng'ang’a) to
remain quiet.”
“He didn’t give me any money. He only offered me shoes and a
suit.”
“He should pay me for that slap - it changed everything,”
Mwangi laments.
