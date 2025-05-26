Mugithi singer SAMIDOH breaks silence with cryptic post amid backlash over visit to DP KINDIKI

Monday, May 26, 2025 - Mugithi sensation, Samidoh Muchoki, has broken his silence with a cryptic social media post following growing backlash over his recent visit to Deputy President Kithure Kindiki’s Karen residence.
Taking to Facebook, Samidoh posted, “In a war of ego, the
loser wins,”
His cryptic post has sparked widespread speculation online,
with many interpreting it as a subtle jab at former Deputy President Rigathi
Gachagua or critics fuelling the controversy.
The storm began after Samidoh, alongside fellow Kikuyu
musicians Jose Gatutura, Ben Githae, Karangu Muraya, and DJ Fatxo, was
photographed at Kindiki’s residence on March 23, 2025.
The meeting drew sharp criticism from Gachagua, who accused
the musicians of betraying their community and aligning with political
interests that oppose his own.
Speaking at a church function, Gachagua alleged that each
artist had been paid KSh 50,000 to praise Government programs such as the
Social Health Authority (SHA).
He urged fans to boycott them unless they apologise.
“If they do not apologise, we’ll stop listening to their
music. Clubs should stop inviting them.”
“Online, just unfollow them.”
The impact of the uproar is already being felt, with several
artists reportedly losing thousands of YouTube subscribers - suggesting
Gachagua’s boycott call may be gaining traction.
