The fear is gone! This bold preacher calling out ‘demonic politicians’ has wowed Kenyans - Is he indirectly castigating RUTO and his men (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - A fiery sermon by Rev. Dr. John Calvin Kamau of PCEA Kahawa Sukari Parish has stirred debate after he boldly criticized a section of Kenyan politicians, accusing them of operating with what he termed as “demonic wisdom.”

In the viral sermon, Rev. Kamau cited the 2024 Gen Z protests against high taxes and poor governance, alleging that certain politicians hired goons to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations and incite violence to undermine the movement.

“I can see them running all over the country thinking they are wise - go tell them they are demonic,” he declared, without mincing words.

The sermon has been widely praised online, with many Kenyans applauding the reverend’s courage in confronting rogue politicians.

At a time when some clergy are seen as compromised by political donations, Rev. Kamau’s bold stance has been hailed as a much-needed voice of truth from the pulpit.

Watch the video below.