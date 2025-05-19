Trending! This Ben 10 was spotted getting cozy with his MUMAMA at an event - See how he was pampering the Mumama! (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A video of a young man, popularly known as a "Ben 10," getting cozy with his older partner (mumama) in public has lit up social media.

In the viral video, the pair is seen holding hands affectionately as the young man serenades her with a Ferre Gola song.

Their evident chemistry and joyful connection stood out, drawing curious glances from other guests.

While such arrangements are usually frowned upon, the two appeared unbothered and deeply immersed in their moment.

Their public display of affection has left netizens divided, some expressing admiration for their boldness, while others are simply intrigued by the rare sight of such a couple.

Watch the video below.

Trending! This Ben 10 was spotted getting cozy with his MUMAMA at an event - See how he was pampering the Mumama! pic.twitter.com/m8s6uXf5qD — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST