This well-endowed Slay Queen left men salivating in a city club with her bold outfit - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 – A video of a bold and well-endowed slay queen having a good time in a city night club has caused a buzz online.

In the viral video, the confident lady is seen dancing the night away, but her daring outfit has got netizens talking.

Men could barely get their eyes off her chest, and she seemed to enjoy the attention.

Watch the video below.

This well-endowed Slay Queen left men salivating in a city club with her bold outfit - See how she flaunted her ‘melons’ pic.twitter.com/KJlv2e6Z6A — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST