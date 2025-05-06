Trending! Man shares video of his wife coming home very late while drunk - ‘Huyu anagongewa’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - A Kenyan man has sparked a heated debate on social media after posting a video of his wife arriving home late at night after what appeared to be a drinking spree.

In the now-viral clip, the woman is seen visibly intoxicated, struggling to walk steadily despite having driven herself home - raising concerns about drunk driving.

As she stumbles towards the house, her husband can be heard behind the camera jokingly saying, “The minister of enjoyment has come home.”

His wife, unfazed by the sarcasm, laughs and responds, “Life is short.”

The man replies mockingly, “Ni ukweli, mbinguni hakuna hii maisha,” loosely translated as, “True, there’s no life like this in heaven.”

The video has triggered a flurry of reactions online.

Some netizens have criticized the woman's behavior and warned the husband to be cautious, warning that she could be seeing other men behind his back.

Watch the video and reactions below.

“Life Is Short, We Must Enjoy It” - Drunk Kenyan woman tells husband after staggering home at night pic.twitter.com/Ar1MR4Mpic — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 6, 2025

