Images show the moment the skilled assassin who shot dead Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE was arrested at a club along Thika Road during a dramatic 2AM raid

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - The prime suspect in the brutal murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were was arrested over the weekend during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a multi-agency team.
The suspect, identified as William
Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, was arrested at Zeitun Lounge in Roysambu and
is reportedly linked to the extremist Mujahidin gang with a strong
presence in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.
CCTV footage, which investigators
described as pivotal, showed Imoli trailing MP Were along Nairobi’s Wabera
Street.
He was seen carrying a bag
believed to have concealed the murder weapon.
