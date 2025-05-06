Images show the moment the skilled assassin who shot dead Kasipul MP CHARLES WERE was arrested at a club along Thika Road during a dramatic 2AM raid



Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - The prime suspect in the brutal murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were was arrested over the weekend during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a multi-agency team.

The suspect, identified as William Imoli Shighali, alias Omar Shakur, was arrested at Zeitun Lounge in Roysambu and is reportedly linked to the extremist Mujahidin gang with a strong presence in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

CCTV footage, which investigators described as pivotal, showed Imoli trailing MP Were along Nairobi’s Wabera Street.

He was seen carrying a bag believed to have concealed the murder weapon.

