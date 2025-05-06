MC GOGO’s latest outfit sparks reactions amid claims that he is Governor SAKAJA’s GAY partner (VIDEO)

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Popular Kenyan entertainer MC Gogo has found himself at the center of social media buzz following his latest outfit.
The revealing outfit, characterized by bold patterns and
vibrant colors, has ignited discussions online, with some users questioning his
fashion choices.
The fashion controversy soon gave way to a wave of speculation
after netizens linked the youthful MC to a gay affair with Nairobi Governor
Johnson Sakaja.
In a bold claim, controversial blogger Aoko Otieno alleged
via her social media channels that MC Gogo and Governor Sakaja frequently meet
at lavish Airbnbs in Nairobi’s upscale neighborhoods, where they have a good
time together.
The video in question has drawn thousands of views and
sparked mixed reactions online.
