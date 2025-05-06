MC GOGO’s latest outfit sparks reactions amid claims that he is Governor SAKAJA’s GAY partner (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 6, 2025 - Popular Kenyan entertainer MC Gogo has found himself at the center of social media buzz following his latest outfit.

The revealing outfit, characterized by bold patterns and vibrant colors, has ignited discussions online, with some users questioning his fashion choices.

The fashion controversy soon gave way to a wave of speculation after netizens linked the youthful MC to a gay affair with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.

In a bold claim, controversial blogger Aoko Otieno alleged via her social media channels that MC Gogo and Governor Sakaja frequently meet at lavish Airbnbs in Nairobi’s upscale neighborhoods, where they have a good time together.

The video in question has drawn thousands of views and sparked mixed reactions online.

Forget about the dance hii ni nguo gani tena 😂 pic.twitter.com/8plHyL5Rdx — Boniface (@kilundeezy) May 5, 2025

