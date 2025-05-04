Trending! Creative tiktoker sends powerful anti-RUTO message without saying 'Ruto Must Go' (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Creative TikTokers are seizing every opportunity to rally Gen Z voters against President Ruto ahead of the 2027 elections.

While the youth previously voiced their discontent through the direct “Ruto Must Go” slogan, they now appear to be using more subtle, creative means to deliver the same message.

One standout example is a TikToker who sells printers used for making campaign posters.

In a now-viral video, he demonstrates how the machine works using posters from past elections.

However, in a deliberate move, he tears up a poster featuring President Ruto’s image and tosses it into a trash can, a symbolic gesture that hasn’t gone unnoticed online.

The video has sparked mixed reactions.

Some netizens have praised the move as clever and bold, while others argue it’s a poor business decision that risks alienating potential clients aligned with Ruto’s camp.

Watch the video below.

Sijawai cheka hivo

😂😂😂😂😂

Wetin be this advert, serves purpose??Yes! pic.twitter.com/TScUODgQpe — Gathogo B.Mwangi (@GathogoBMwangi) May 4, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST