SHOCK at it emerges that slain MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO WERE, shot dead missing DOTTY APONDI at his Meru home, instructed his workers to clean the house and silenced them







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Dotty Apondi, a young woman who went missing after visiting MP, Charles Ong’ondo's house in Meru for a job, was reportedly shot dead.

Reports allege that Ong’ondo shot her inside his home and ordered his staff to clean up the scene.

One worker revealed seeing her body in a pool of blood.

The MP reportedly threatened his workers to keep quiet.

Dotty's father had supported Ong’ondo's political campaign, and the job offer was meant as a favor.

Her disappearance deeply affected her mother, whose health deteriorated due to stress and grief, ultimately leading to her death.

Dotty’s distraught family has been looking for closure, years after she disappeared.

It remains unclear why Ong’ondo killed Dotty Apondi, who was described as a young and hardworking lady with a bright future ahead of her.

The Kenyan DAILY POST