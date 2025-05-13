Tragedy as the Mai Mahiu taxi driver who went missing after receiving a call from a client is found dead in Machakos (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - The family of Samwel Njoroge, a taxi driver based in Mai Mahiu, is grieving after his body was found dumped in Machakos County, a week after he mysteriously went missing.

According to reports, Njoroge vanished on the evening of Sunday, May 4th, after receiving a phone call from a client who claimed they needed urgent transportation of a patient to the hospital.

He informed his wife of the request and left home around 8:00 PM.

However, when his wife tried calling him later that night to check on his whereabouts, his phone had already been switched off.

Concerned by his silence, she attempted to reach him multiple times throughout the night, but to no avail.

By the next morning, with still no word from him, she reported his disappearance to the police.

In the days that followed, Njoroge’s photos were widely circulated across social media platforms with the hope that someone might recognize him or provide information on his whereabouts.

Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed when his lifeless body was discovered in Machakos under unclear circumstances.

The exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but authorities suspect foul play.

Police have since launched a full investigation into the case, seeking to uncover the events that led to Njoroge’s tragic end and to bring those responsible to justice.





The Kenyan DAILY POST