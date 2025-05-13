





Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - A video taken shortly before the departure of the ill-fated Uppercut matatu from Nyeri has raised serious concerns about the condition of its driver at the time of takeoff.

The video, which has since gone viral, clearly shows the driver exhibiting signs of intoxication and extreme fatigue.

In the video, the driver appears disoriented and unsteady, struggling to mantain focus as he prepares for the journey.

The Kasarani based matatu, which was notorious for bullying other motorists along Thika Road, overturned in Nyeri while returning to Nairobi on Sunday night after a roadtrip.

One person died on the spot and several others were seriously injured.

The driver fled after the accident and authorities have launched a manhunt for him.

Watch the video of the driver looking intoxicated before he left Nyeri.

This VIDEO taken before the driver of the ill-fated Uppercut matatu left Nyeri clearly shows that he was intoxicated and fatigued pic.twitter.com/NfSzQXORTq — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 13, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST