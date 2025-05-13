This VIDEO of KALENJINS partying on a lavish yacht in Dubai has left netizens talking – ‘Being in Government must be very nice’ (WATCH)







Tuesday, May 13, 2025 - While many Kenyans are struggling with tough economic times, including affording three meals a day, Kalenjins are living large.

In a viral video, a group of young Kalenjin men and women are seen enjoying a lavish yacht party in Dubai, dressed in elegant all-white outfits.

The group even flew in top Kalenjin entertainers - veteran musician Sweetstar, comedian Brobox, and DJ Sutai - for the occasion.

While it could simply be a celebration of their hard-earned success, online reactions have been mixed.

Some netizens claim the group is benefiting from having one of their own in the country’s top leadership position, suggesting their lifestyle reflects political privilege rather than merit.

Watch the video below.

Liquid Kalenjins enjoying their winnings on a yacht in Dubai, flanked by veteran musician Sweetstar, MC and comedian Brobox, and talented Rift Valley turntablist DJ Sutai. pic.twitter.com/zv92LFWm6y — Thirsty Kipsoiwet 🇰🇪 🇳🇱 (@Makiadi_) May 12, 2025

