Tragedy as five elite police officers are shot dead, eight injured in AL-SHABAAB ambush in Lamu's Boni Forest!







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Five elite police officers from the Special Operations Unit (SOU) were killed and eight others injured in an ambush by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in the Rakei area of Boni Forest, Lamu County.

The officers had been tracking suspected militants for two days following intelligence reports of a planned large-scale attack.

The militants reportedly ambushed the officers as they advanced deeper into the forest.

Five of the injured officers sustained serious injuries and were airlifted to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

Sources suggest some of the attackers may also have been wounded in the exchange.

The attack occurred just 3 kilometers from Lamu town.

Regional Commissioner Koech stated that the militants were likely attempting to cross into Kenya to carry out attacks.

Security forces have since intensified operations in the area to track down the miscreants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST