TABITHA KARANJA breaks silence amid reports that she is in critical condition in a London hospital due to problems caused by alcoholism and cancer







Friday, May 2, 2025 - Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja has rubbished claims that she is fighting for her life in a London hospital.

In a statement released on Friday, May 2nd, Karanja acknowledged she is currently in London but emphasized that her trip is purely for rest during the Senate’s recess period.

“As you are aware, the Senate is currently on a short recess, which began on April 18th and will end on May 5th.”

“I have taken this opportunity to step away from my busy schedule for a brief vacation here in London.”

“I am in excellent health, full of energy, and fully prepared to resume my oversight duties next week,” she stated.

The clarification came after Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika claimed, during a vernacular radio interview, that the Senator was hospitalized and wished her a quick recovery.

"I want to wish a quick recovery to Senator Tabitha Karanja, I know she is in a hospital in London,'' Kihika said.

In response, Karanja dismissed the claims as baseless, attributing them to fake news spread by bloggers allegedly funded by individuals within the County Government.

“These are fake news being spread by paid bloggers and social media influencers, some of whom are financed by officials within the county government using public resources,” Karanja claimed.

She urged that public funds be redirected toward development projects rather than misinformation campaigns.

Karanja, who has had ongoing tensions with Governor Kihika, reaffirmed her commitment to her oversight duties, vowing not to be intimidated.

“No amount of intimidation will deter me from executing my roles,” she asserted.

