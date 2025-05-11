Tragedy as beautiful KATE MWAI is murdered by her husband in cold blood over infidelity allegations at Kayole Junction, Nairobi (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A middle-aged woman has tragically become the latest victim of the alarming rise of femicide cases in Kenya, after she was brutally killed by her husband at Kayole Junction in Nairobi.

The victim, a mother of one, was reportedly murdered in cold blood by the man she once loved and trusted - a man she had planned to build a life and future with.

The horrific incident is said to have stemmed from accusations of infidelity, though details remain unclear and investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses report that the couple had been experiencing frequent domestic disputes in recent weeks, but few could have imagined the tensions would escalate into such a fatal outcome.

Neighbours were left stunned and shaken after news of the killing broke, many describing the woman as kind, quiet, and devoted to her child.

According to preliminary reports, the man allegedly confronted his wife over infidelity and, in a fit of rage, attacked her.

The suspect fled the scene immediately after the act, prompting a manhunt by police.

The tragic killing has sparked renewed calls for urgent action against gender-based violence and femicide, which continue to plague communities across the country





