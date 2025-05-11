Maondo Lands CEO JAMES KINYUA WAIRATU’s side chick attended his wife’s birthday - See PHOTO and fear women





In a shocking revelation that has caused ripples on social media, James Kinyua Wairatu, the CEO of Maono Lands Limited, is embroiled in a scandal involving his extramarital affair with a woman identified as Nancy.

Sunday, May 11, 2025

What makes this situation even more scandalous is that Nancy is a close friend of Wairatu’s wife.

The affair came to light when Nancy exposed their relationship on social media, sharing intimate photos and private messages between her and Wairatu.

However, the plot thickened when it was revealed that Nancy had attended Wairatu’s wife’s birthday party, raising eyebrows and fueling public outrage.

She even posed for a photo alongside Wairatu and his wife.

Little did Wairatu’s wife know that Nancy was dating her husband.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST