A KIKUYU woman who has been drugging passengers in long-distance buses and stealing from them nabbed (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - A Kikuyu woman suspected of drugging and robbing passengers aboard long-distance buses has finally been arrested, bringing an end to her alleged reign of terror targeting unsuspecting travelers.

The suspect has been boarding long-distance buses while disguised as a passenger and befriending fellow passengers, only to later spike their drinks or snacks with stupefying substances.

Victims would fall unconscious, only to wake up hours later without their valuables, including phones, cash, and personal belongings.

Her proverbial forty days came to an end when she was caught red-handed trying to drug a passenger on a Nairobi-bound bus.

Alert fellow passengers noticed her suspicious behavior and raised the alarm.

A scuffle ensued, and she was cornered before she could escape.

Enraged passengers and members of the public descended on her, beating her up and threatening to lynch her on the spot.

It took the swift intervention of police officers, who were called to the scene, to save her life.

The suspect was rescued from the mob and taken into custody.

Watch the video.

A KIKUYU woman who has been drugging passengers in long-distance buses and stealing from them nabbed pic.twitter.com/TflCWGpWIb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 11, 2025

