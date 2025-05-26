Captured on Camera!! See how this heavily intoxicated man was ferried home by a boda boda rider (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - A boda boda rider was captured on camera skillfully ferrying a heavily intoxicated man home after he overindulged at a local drinking den.

In the now-viral video, the inebriated passenger is seen barely able to sit upright.

The rider securely tied the man to his back to prevent him from falling off the motorcycle during the journey.

Onlookers praised the rider for his patience and care, noting how he prioritized the man's safety despite the challenging situation.

Watch the video.

Captured on Camera!! See how this heavily intoxicated man was ferried home by a boda boda rider pic.twitter.com/2ilLnV4rC6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2025

