A beautiful lady recounts her ex-husband bringing another lady to their house while she was pregnant and forcing her to sleep in the living room (VIDEO)







A woman shared a deeply painful experience on her Tiktok account, revealing how she endured abuse during her marriage.

When she was six months pregnant, her husband brought another woman into their house and forced her to sleep in the living room, stripping her of dignity and comfort at a time when she needed care and support.

So toxic was the marriage that her husband used to subject her to both physical and emotional abuse, leading to the loss of her baby.

A beautiful lady recounts her ex-husband bringing another lady to their house while she was pregnant and forcing her to sleep in the living room pic.twitter.com/BKow8gTF5z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2025

