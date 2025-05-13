The moment fire broke out at a multimillion-dollar house on Riverside Drive, Nairobi (VIDEO)

Tuesday,
May 13, 2025 - A video circulating online captures the dramatic
moment a fire engulfed a multimillion-dollar mansion on Nairobi’s upscale
Riverside Drive.
In the footage, shocked neighbors can be heard reacting
anxiously, questioning whether anyone was trapped inside as the blaze spread.
Details remain unclear regarding whether the fire was
contained in time or the extent of the damage.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some
netizens expressing concern, while others suspect foul play.
Speculation is rife that, while it could be an unfortunate
accident, similar fires have in the past been used by individuals to
fraudulently claim insurance payouts.
The mysterious nature of the blaze has left many wondering
what really happened behind the scenes.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Fire tragedy at a multimillion-dollar house on Riverside Drive, Nairobi City. pic.twitter.com/lvHUVCEtBa— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) May 12, 2025
0 Comments