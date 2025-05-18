This is how WABABAZ are now dealing with slay queens who only want to ‘chop’ their money without returning the favor - ‘Hakuna cha bure’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - A trending video showing how some wababaz (older, wealthy men) are pushing back against slay queens who enjoy their company, meals, and drinks, but walk away when it’s time to return the favor has sparked buzz online.

For a while now, slay queens have been frequenting bars and restaurants, charming these men into footing hefty bills.

But when the wababaz suggest continuing the evening in private, the ladies often decline - leaving bruised egos and empty wallets behind.

Now, some wababaz are changing the game.

Before the evening ends, they request the full bill, including room service charges.

If the slay queen refuses to accompany them, they politely ask her to pay her share.

Wababaz are making it clear - they expect something in return for their generosity.

Watch the video below.

This is how WABABAZ are now dealing with slay queens who only want to ‘chop’ their money without returning the favor - ‘Hakuna cha bure’ pic.twitter.com/MNLWINCMx7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 18, 2025

