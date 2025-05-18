Nairobi LADY brings business to a standstill at her estate as he hires a chopper to pick her up during her 40th birthday (VIDEOs)

Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Residents of a Nairobi estate were left in awe and admiration after a glamorous lady shut down the neighborhood with an unforgettable show of luxury during her 40th birthday celebration.
In a jaw-dropping display of opulence, the businesswoman
identified as Marion Wanjiru hired a chopper to pick her up directly from the
estate, turning her milestone birthday into a spectacle that brought business
to a complete standstill.
Videos circulating on social media show the chopper landing
in the estate, drawing large crowds of curious onlookers who recorded the rare
event on their phones.
Marion’s friends cheered her as she danced and made a grand
entrance into the chopper.
Watch the videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
