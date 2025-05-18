Nairobi LADY brings business to a standstill at her estate as he hires a chopper to pick her up during her 40th birthday (VIDEOs)







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - Residents of a Nairobi estate were left in awe and admiration after a glamorous lady shut down the neighborhood with an unforgettable show of luxury during her 40th birthday celebration.

In a jaw-dropping display of opulence, the businesswoman identified as Marion Wanjiru hired a chopper to pick her up directly from the estate, turning her milestone birthday into a spectacle that brought business to a complete standstill.

Videos circulating on social media show the chopper landing in the estate, drawing large crowds of curious onlookers who recorded the rare event on their phones.

Marion’s friends cheered her as she danced and made a grand entrance into the chopper.

Watch the videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST