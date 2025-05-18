LADY shocks netizens as she reveals the curse that her father placed on her and her sisters if they ever gave a man money!







Sunday, May 18, 2025 - In a surprising confession that’s stirred online debate, a lady has revealed that her father placed a powerful curse on her and her sisters, warning that they would die the day they gave or lent money to a man.

“He swore on his ancestors and everything,” she wrote.

“He wasn’t playing.”

According to her, their father firmly believed that only “useless men” ask women for money, and he wanted to protect his daughters from such men at all costs.

She added that her father gave her many other unusual warnings about men, advice she admits most people wouldn’t believe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST