The moment a suspected NIS agent was caught red-handed spying on activists in Nairobi CBD and secretly taking their photos (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Drama unfolded in Nairobi’s Central Business District after a man, suspected to be an undercover officer from the National Intelligence Service (NIS), was caught spying on a group of activists.

The activists had gathered along a street in the CBD to discuss matters concerning the state of the nation.

It was during this meeting that the man, posing as a journalist, was seen suspiciously taking photos of the group and allegedly forwarding them to unknown recipients via WhatsApp.

Alert activists, who claimed the man had been frequenting their gatherings in recent weeks, quickly confronted him.

Tensions rose as more members of the public joined in, demanding answers and questioning his identity.

The situation nearly turned chaotic, forcing the suspected agent to flee the scene for his safety before the crowd could take further action.

This incident has raised concerns among civil society groups about increased surveillance and intimidation of activists under the guise of national security.

Watch the video.

The moment a suspected NIS agent was caught red-handed spying on activists in Nairobi CBD and secretly taking their photos pic.twitter.com/cbJVtf35VC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST