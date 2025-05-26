Reactions as ROBERT ALAI links GACHAGUA to the abduction of Juja MP KOIMBURI after he was found dumped in Coffee Plantation (LOOK)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA Robert Alai has ignited debate online after alleging that former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was behind the abduction of Juja MP George Koimburi.

Koimburi was taken by unknown individuals from a church in Mugutha on Sunday, May 25th, 2025, and bundled into a Subaru.

Initially, Alai claimed the MP, an ally of Gachagua, had been arrested, not abducted.

However, after Koimburi was found injured and abandoned at Jacaranda Coffee Plantation in Kibichoi, Ruiru today, Alai changed his stance, accusing Gachagua of orchestrating the abduction to gain public sympathy.

Alai, once a vocal critic of the Ruto administration, has recently become one of its strongest defenders following the creation of a broad-based Government.

See the posts and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST