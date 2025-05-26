Former Deputy President RIGATHI GACHAGUA claims that Juja MP GEORGE KOIMBURI was poisoned after being abducted - He has lost his voice and can’t speak (VIDEO)







Monday, May 26, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally claimed that Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was poisoned after being abducted by suspected state agents on Sunday.

Speaking after visiting him at the Karen Hospital, Gachagua claimed that some chemicals, suspected to be poisonous, were administered to Koimburi through inhalation.

He is not able to speak at the moment after losing his voice.

Koimburi is reportedly communicating through writing as doctors work around the clock to restore his vocal cords.

Doctors took urine and blood samples for further analysis in private laboratories.

Koimburi was found dumped at a coffee plantation on Monday morning.

