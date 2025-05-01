The moment slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO’s bodyguard cried uncontrollably as detectives secured the vehicle that was ferrying him after he was shot dead (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 1, 2025 - In an emotionally charged moment, the bodyguard of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, was seen breaking down in tears as detectives secured the vehicle that had been ferrying the MP when he was fatally shot on April 30th, 2025.
The incident occurred near the City Mortuary roundabout
along Ngong Road in Nairobi, where the MP was ambushed by gunmen on a
motorcycle.
The bodyguard, who had been accompanying the MP, was visibly
distraught as law enforcement officers secured the vehicle for forensic
examination.
The long-serving bodyguard was unable to contain his grief
over the loss of his employer and friend.
The MP's death has sparked widespread condemnation and calls
for justice.
Investigations are ongoing, with authorities urging anyone
with information to come forward.
Watch the video.
The moment slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO’s bodyguard cried uncontrollably as detectives secured the vehicle that was ferrying him after he was shot dead pic.twitter.com/SMtV67bwoJ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
