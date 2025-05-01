The moment slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO’s bodyguard cried uncontrollably as detectives secured the vehicle that was ferrying him after he was shot dead (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 1, 2025 - In an emotionally charged moment, the bodyguard of the late Kasipul Member of Parliament, Charles Ong’ondo Were, was seen breaking down in tears as detectives secured the vehicle that had been ferrying the MP when he was fatally shot on April 30th, 2025.

The incident occurred near the City Mortuary roundabout along Ngong Road in Nairobi, where the MP was ambushed by gunmen on a motorcycle.

The bodyguard, who had been accompanying the MP, was visibly distraught as law enforcement officers secured the vehicle for forensic examination.

The long-serving bodyguard was unable to contain his grief over the loss of his employer and friend.

The MP's death has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for justice.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward.

Watch the video.

The moment slain Kasipul MP, CHARLES ONG’ONDO’s bodyguard cried uncontrollably as detectives secured the vehicle that was ferrying him after he was shot dead pic.twitter.com/SMtV67bwoJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST