The moment a notorious Mchele LADY was caught after drugging a man and robbing him inside his rented house in Nairobi’s Eastlands area (VIDEO)





Friday, May 9, 2025 - A woman suspected to be part of a notorious mchele gang that targets unsuspecting men was caught red-handed while robbing a young man in Nairobi’s Eastlands area.

The suspect met the victim at an entertainment joint and later accompanied him to his rented house to “have fun.”

The two reportedly consumed drinks together, after which the man quickly became disoriented and eventually lost consciousness, clear signs he had been drugged.

Taking advantage of the victim’s condition, the woman began ransacking the house in search of valuables.

She managed to steal several items, including his mobile phone and foodstuffs.

However, her escape plan was thwarted when the victim’s friends, who had been alerted, arrived at the house in time and cornered her before she could flee.

The suspect, believed to be a resident of Umoja, was seen in a trending video pleading for mercy, claiming that she was merely “hustling” to provide for her children.

The incident has once again brought to light the rising cases of drink-spiking and theft orchestrated by women commonly referred to as "Mchele Babes."

Watch the video.

The moment a notorious Mchele LADY was caught after drugging a man and robbing him inside his rented house in Nairobi’s Eastlands area pic.twitter.com/LfKAwDCPZG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST