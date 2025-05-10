DONALD TRUMP unveils six harsh penalties for over 30,000 Kenyans living in the U.S illegally who refuse to self-deport







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - U.S President Donald Trump has announced strict measures targeting undocumented immigrants who fail to voluntarily leave the country.

While signing a new Executive Order establishing the first-ever self-deportation program, Trump stated that illegal immigrants who refuse to register and exit the U.S will face five severe penalties in addition to automatic deportation.

The directive outlines consequences including total wage garnishment, indefinite detention, hefty fines, asset seizure, and deportation under undisclosed conditions determined by federal authorities.

“If illegal aliens choose to remain in America, they are remaining illegally—and they will face severe consequences,” Trump warned.

Undocumented individuals who ignore the order may have their entire income withheld, face lengthy prison terms, and lose personal property including homes, cars, and businesses.

Additionally, their deportation could occur at any time, under circumstances chosen solely by the Government.

Trump emphasized that the U.S. won’t guarantee return to a specific home country, only that individuals will be removed from U.S soil.

However, Trump also offered an incentive for those who self-deport through the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home application, will receive a free flight, a financial bonus, and possible future support for legal re-entry.

He claimed this policy would eventually save the U.S trillions of dollars in immigration-related expenses.

The move has drawn mixed reactions, with supporters praising the administration’s tough stance on illegal immigration, while critics argue the measures are excessive and inhumane.

Estimates suggest that approximately 30,000 Kenyans are living in the United States without proper documentation.

Additionally, data from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) indicates that as of November 2024, there are 1,282 Kenyan nationals with final orders of removal, meaning they are legally required to leave the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST