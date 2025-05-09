Leaked audio of broke Tiktoker AZZIAD NASENYA revealing she has joined “Rosecoco Peddlers’’ and USHERATI business as she struggles to fund her lavish lifestyle





Friday, May 9, 2025 - A leaked audio of popular Kenyan TikToker Azziad Nasenya confessing to severe financial difficulties has surfaced, just three months after allegations that she failed to repay loans borrowed from friends.





The audio has sparked widespread discussion on social media, adding fuel to ongoing speculation about her financial status.





In the recording, Azziad is heard pleading with a friend for a loan of KSh 85,000, claiming she was stranded in Nigeria, where she had gone for undisclosed business.





She attributes her predicament to a payment that failed to materialize.





“I just need KSh 85,000. I know I owe you money, but I promise to pay you by Monday,” she says, her voice laced with desperation.





Azziad also admits to having exhausted all other avenues for financial help.





Most shockingly, the audio includes a confession from Azziad that she has resorted to the so-called ‘Rosecoco business’ and ‘usherati’ to make ends meet.





This leak follows earlier accusations when Azziad was called out by TikToker Mary Musyoka and blogger Edgar Obare for allegedly borrowing significant sums, including KSh 300,000, without repayment.





Listen to the audio.



TIKTOKER AZZIAD CONTEMPLATES PROSTITUTION TO OFFSET PENDING BILLS:



The Kenyan economy is crumbling, a rotting husk where even the brightest stars are dimming. Socialites and content creators, once the darlings of brand deals and corporate sponsorships, are now scraping by,… pic.twitter.com/7BBMKk5Xlz — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) May 8, 2025