The moment a man caught his cheating wife with her mpango wa kando in a bar (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at a local bar after a furious husband caught his wife in the company of her mpango wa kando (secret lover), leading to a chaotic confrontation.

The visibly enraged man stormed into the establishment unannounced, breathing fire and demanding answers.

He went straight to where his wife was seated, drinking with her mpango wa kando, and started assaulting her.

He then turned his wrath on his wife’s mpango wa kando.

The wife was seen defending her mpango wa kando from her husband’s wrath, further fueling the man’s anger.

Watch the video.

The moment a man caught his cheating wife with her mpango wa kando in a bar pic.twitter.com/UBbP7xvJUJ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2025

