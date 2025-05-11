Doctors sound alarm over hidden side effects of popular weight loss drug Ozempic as Kenyan celebrities join the hype







Sunday, May 11, 2025 - Ozempic has become a buzzword in Kenya's weight loss circles, with some local celebrities flaunting jaw-dropping transformations on social media.

Originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, the medication is now being embraced for its rapid fat-burning results.

However, behind the glossy before-and-after photos lies a growing wave of concern from medical professionals.

Doctors are sounding the alarm over Ozempic's hidden risks, particularly for people with type 1 diabetes.

While the drug works by helping the pancreas produce insulin, type 1 diabetics have a pancreas that can’t do this naturally.

Using Ozempic in such cases can trigger dangerously low blood sugar (hypoglycemia), which, if unmanaged, may lead to life-threatening complications.

Even more worrying is the emerging link between GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and mental health.

A new international study published in Current Neuropharmacology found that the drug may disrupt dopamine-related pathways in the brain - potentially triggering depression or suicidal thoughts in those genetically predisposed to low dopamine levels.

Researchers pinpointed interactions between GLP-1 drugs and genes responsible for mood regulation, including DRD3, BDNF, and CREB1.

According to Dr. Kenneth Blum, senior author of the mental health study and a professor at Western University Health Sciences and Ariel University, these findings have prompted call for more cautious prescribing practices.

“Despite the positive buzz, these are powerful medications that come with serious risks,” Dr. Blum warns.

“We can’t afford another wave of people dying to lose weight.”

