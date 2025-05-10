A young lady flaunts her elderly mzungu lover, who is old enough to be her grandfather (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 10, 2025 - A young Kenyan lady has set social media abuzz after proudly showing off her elderly mzungu lover, who appears old enough to be her grandfather.

The video, which has since gone viral, captures the couple enjoying quality time together.

The huge age gap between the two lovers has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

A section of social media users have praised the lady for confidently embracing her relationship and living life on her terms, while others have expressed skepticism and questioned her motives, suggesting the relationship might be financially driven.

Watch the video.

A young lady flaunts her elderly mzungu lover, who is old enough to be her grandfather pic.twitter.com/HhxXusDSZr — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 10, 2025

