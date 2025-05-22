The moment a Kenyan lawyer was caught by the Magistrate smoking during a virtual court session (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A light-hearted moment unfolded during a virtual court session when a Kenyan lawyer was caught on camera smoking a cigarette, completely unaware that his video was live.

In the clip that has since gone viral, the lawyer appears with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, seemingly relaxed and oblivious to the fact that he is on camera.

The unexpected scene quickly draws the attention of the presiding magistrate.

“Who is this smoking in court?” the magistrate can be heard asking.

Caught off guard, the embarrassed lawyer hurriedly removes the cigarette from his mouth and responds, “I am sorry, your Honour. I was not aware my camera was on,” triggering laughter among his colleagues present in the session.

The humorous exchange has since sparked amusement online, with Kenyans sharing the clip widely and joking about the challenges of professionalism in the era of virtual proceedings.

While the incident brought a few laughs, legal experts have also pointed out the importance of maintaining courtroom decorum, even in virtual settings.

The moment a Kenyan lawyer was caught by the Magistrate smoking during a virtual court session pic.twitter.com/08kqt5qU5E — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2025

