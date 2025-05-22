The moment a Kenyan lawyer was caught by the Magistrate smoking during a virtual court session (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A light-hearted moment unfolded during a virtual court session when a Kenyan lawyer was caught on camera smoking a cigarette, completely unaware that his video was live.
In the clip that has since gone viral, the lawyer appears
with a cigarette dangling from his mouth, seemingly relaxed and oblivious to
the fact that he is on camera.
The unexpected scene quickly draws the attention of the
presiding magistrate.
“Who is this smoking in court?” the magistrate can be heard
asking.
Caught off guard, the embarrassed lawyer hurriedly removes
the cigarette from his mouth and responds, “I am sorry, your Honour. I was not
aware my camera was on,” triggering laughter among his colleagues present in
the session.
The humorous exchange has since sparked amusement online,
with Kenyans sharing the clip widely and joking about the challenges of
professionalism in the era of virtual proceedings.
While the incident brought a few laughs, legal experts have
also pointed out the importance of maintaining courtroom decorum, even in
virtual settings.
The moment a Kenyan lawyer was caught by the Magistrate smoking during a virtual court session pic.twitter.com/08kqt5qU5E— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2025
