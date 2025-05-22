Captured on CCTV!! See what these 3 women were caught doing at Makongeni, Thika (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A theft incident was captured on CCTV at a shop in Makongeni, Thika, where three women, suspected of being petty thieves, were seen stealing a phone.

The incident, which took place earlier this week, has since gone viral after the footage was shared widely on social media.

In the video, the women enter the shop pretending to be customers.

While two women engage with the shop attendants, another takes the opportunity to steal a phone belonging to one of the attendants and puts it into her handbag.

The two women were distracting the attendants to remain unaware of the theft.

The CCTV footage has sparked widespread outrage, with many calling for swift action from the authorities.

The matter was reported to the police, who have launched an investigation into the incident.

The video has gained traction on social media, with many users sharing it in hopes of helping the police track down the suspects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST