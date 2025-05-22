The moment a thief jumped into the ocean in Likoni to escape a mob attack (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 22, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded in Likoni, Mombasa, after a suspected thief jumped into the Indian Ocean in a desperate attempt to flee from an irate mob baying for his blood.

The incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows the suspect being chased by a rowdy mob near the Likoni ferry crossing before suddenly diving into the ocean.

The man had allegedly stolen a mobile phone and was spotted trying to escape when the alarm was raised.

In the video, the mob can be seen throwing stones at the suspect as he jumps into the ocean to escape the attack.

Watch the video.

