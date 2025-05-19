The moment journalists were teargassed at the Westside Hotel while filing stories on NATEMBEYA’s dramatic arrest - This regime is brutal (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Rogue police officers lobbed teargas canisters, aiming at journalists, who had converged at the Westside Hotel to file stories on Governor George Natembeya’s dramatic arrest by EACC detectives.

A video shared online shows the journalists scampering for safety after the law enforcers threw teargas canisters into the hotel to intimidate them.

Watch the video.

Journalist Teargassed at Westside Hotel in Western Kenya While filing the Natembeya’s Story! pic.twitter.com/eHdraVxuCH — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 19, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST