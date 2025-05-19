The moment Gor Mahia Fans confronted corrupt traffic cops at a roadblock while en route to a football match (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A group of rowdy Gor Mahia fans confronted corrupt traffic police officers at a roadblock while en route to a football match on Sunday, exposing the rampant bribery culture that continues to plague Kenyan roads.

The rogue cops had mounted a roadblock with the intention of extorting bribes from passing motorists - a practice all too familiar to many Kenyans.

Things quickly escalated when the officers flagged the bus that was ferrying K’Ogalo fans.

The fans, known for their vocal and often fearless support of their team, were not having it.

What followed was an intense confrontation, with the fans vocally challenging the officers and accusing them of corruption.

Some fans even dared the armed cops to shoot them if they wouldn't let the bus through.

Their defiant stance overwhelmed the officers, who were caught off guard by the fierce resistance.

Sensing the situation could spiral into chaos, with fans threatening to block the road and cause mayhem, the police reluctantly backed down and allowed the bus to continue its journey.

The confrontation, captured on video, has since gone viral, sparking widespread debate online.

Many Kenyans have hailed the fans as heroes for standing up to systemic corruption, while others have expressed concern over the potential danger of such confrontations escalating into violence.

The moment Gor Mahia Fans confronted corrupt traffic cops at a roadblock while en route to a football match pic.twitter.com/rgl5RlCJfW — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2025

