GACHAGUA claims that the luxury hotel being built inside Ngong Forest belongs to RUTO - Paused construction after the cover was blown (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused President William Ruto of grabbing part of Ngong Forest, where he is reportedly building a luxurious hotel.

Speaking at a church function in Murang’a, Gachagua claimed that Ruto acquired the land to profit from its proximity to the soon-to-be-completed Talanta Stadium along Ngong Road.

“The president is the one who wants to take 5 acres in Ngong Forest so that he can construct a hotel. The construction will be done by the contractor building the Talanta Hela Stadium so that it serves the stadium,” Gachagua alleged.

He further claimed that after he began raising questions about the President’s “secretive deals,” Ruto allegedly intervened to pause construction through the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

“So Mr. President do not attempt to go back to that forest, we will expose you again. That is our work now, I get reports even from people in Government because they are also tired,” he said.

Gachagua also accused the President of acquiring land in several regions across the country for personal gain. “He has grabbed land in Naivasha, Narok, this forest, he has constructed a hotel in Meru, and the only road being constructed there is heading to the hotel,” he added.

Watch the video.

GACHAGUA claims that the luxury hotel being built inside Ngong Forest belongs to RUTO - Paused construction after the cover was blown pic.twitter.com/XvvUoyTGXb — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2025

