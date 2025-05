Monday, May 19, 2025 - In 2019, while serving as Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof. Kithure Kindiki attempted to force a female employee at his law firm to take an unpaid maternity leave.

She refused, was dismissed, and subsequently sued the firm.

The court ruled in her favor, awarding her Ksh 2.2 million for wrongful termination.

Kindiki now serves as Kenya’s Deputy President.

