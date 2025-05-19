The moment desperate job seekers cornered bogus recruiters who demanded Ksh 5,000 interview fee at Kasarani Stadium (VIDEO)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - A dramatic scene unfolded at Kasarani Stadium when hundreds of desperate job seekers confronted a group of individuals allegedly running a fake overseas recruitment agency.

The youth, armed with the necessary documentation - including passports, certificates, and resumes - had gathered at the stadium, lured by promises of lucrative jobs abroad.

The opportunity, they were told, was being facilitated by a recruitment agency offering connections to overseas employment.

However, trouble started when the so-called recruiters demanded an interview fee of Ksh 5,000 from each applicant.

The demand for payment quickly exposed the cracks in what appeared to be a carefully crafted scam.

Sensing they had been duped, the angry youth turned against the recruiters.

Heated confrontations erupted as the job seekers accused the recruiters of fraud.

In the video, the job seekers can be seen cornering the individuals, demanding immediate return of their passports and personal documents.

This incident highlights the growing vulnerability of unemployed youth in Kenya, many of whom are willing to risk everything for a chance at a better life abroad.

Watch the video.

The moment desperate job seekers cornered bogus recruiters who demanded Ksh 5,000 interview fee at Kasarani Stadium pic.twitter.com/d7W8HLMNaA — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 19, 2025

