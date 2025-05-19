Murmurs as veteran Kikuyu musician PETER KIGIA WA ESTHER leaves his family and friends mourning his son who was abducted and killed to go and entertain KINDIKI in Gatundu (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 19, 2025 - Veteran Kikuyu benga musician Peter Kigia Wa Esther has faced significant public backlash following his decision to leave a mourning gathering at his home on Sunday to attend a political empowerment forum in Gatundu, where he performed for Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and other UDA-aligned politicians.

This event occurred just days after the tragic discovery of his son, Ken Kirehu, who had been missing since March 18th, 2025, and was found dead in Gatanga.

Kigia's absence during the mourning period and his participation in a political event have been perceived by many as a lack of respect for his grieving family and friends.

His decision to publicize his son's death only after the body was found has also drawn criticism.

Some have questioned his priorities, suggesting that his actions may have been influenced by political affiliations or personal interests rather than family obligations.





