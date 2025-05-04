Tension as GLADYS WANGA gives RUTO an ultimatum over murder of MP ONG’ONDO WERE - ‘We didn’t sign up for assassinations’ (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - The assassination of Kasipul Kabondo MP, Charles Ong’ondo Were, has ignited political tensions within the broad-based Government coalition, as pressure mounts on President William Ruto to deliver justice.

In a fiery address, ODM Chairperson and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga, issued a stern ultimatum to the President, demanding the arrest of those responsible for the killing by Friday.

“Mr. President, we agreed to work together, but we did not sign up for assassinations. Tell us who killed Were before Friday,” Wanga declared during a charged public gathering.

MP Ong’ondo was shot dead on Wednesday, April 30th, near the City Mortuary roundabout by assailants riding a motorbike.

Witnesses reported that two men had been trailing the legislator before one dismounted and shot him at close range before fleeing the scene.

Governor Wanga warned the ruling UDA party to stay out of ODM strongholds, declaring Nyanza a no-go zone for Ruto’s allies.

“We do not want UDA politics in Nyanza. This is an ODM zone, and we will not tolerate the targeting of our leaders,” she declared.

