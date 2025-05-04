ODM MP warns that RUTO is ‘killing ODM from within’ and urges RAILA ODINGA to quit the broad–based nonsense







Sunday, May 4, 2025 - Saboti Member of Parliament, Caleb Amisi, has urged ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, to reconsider his working relationship with President William Ruto, warning that the partnership is undermining the opposition’s strength ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a strongly worded tweet on Sunday, May 4th, 2025, Amisi called on Odinga to immediately withdraw from the "broad-based Government" with Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

He accused the President of systematically weakening the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from within.

"The ODM party must and should stop this broad-based nonsense with immediate effect," Amisi stated.

"Coalitions of unlike minded have never solved issues in any democratic outfit before.”

“Ruto is not foolish. He is slowly finishing ODM from within."

The vocal legislator also took aim at fellow MPs, urging them to act independently rather than blindly follow political figures.

“Even the political masters you worship will abandon you when the time comes,” he warned.

Amisi further condemned alleged State repression, referencing the recent death of Hon. Were.

He called on ODM leaders to stop supporting a regime he claims is responsible for abductions and killings of young people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST