Tanzanian singer OSTAZ JUMA begs Kenyans for forgiveness and cautions Tanzanian MPs - ‘You can’t beat Kenyans online’ (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Tanzanian musician, Ostaz Juma, has weighed in on the ongoing online feud between Kenyan Gen Z and Tanzanian lawmakers, urging calm and mutual respect.

In a video shared on social media, Ostaz apologized to Kenyans on behalf of Tanzanians, cautioning that no country can win an online war against Kenya.

"Kenya's freedom of expression is unmatched. Engaging them in an online war is unwise," he said.

The online clash erupted following the arrest and deportation of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan journalist, Agather Atuhaire, who had traveled to Tanzania to observe the trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Their treatment triggered outrage among Kenyan users on X (formerly Twitter), who flooded the platform with criticism targeting Tanzanian authorities and President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

In retaliation, Tanzanian MPs accused Kenyans of cyberbullying and interference in domestic affairs.

Kenyan Gen Z users later escalated tensions by sharing contact numbers of Tanzanian lawmakers and bombarding them with messages, forcing some to turn off their phones.

Watch the video below.

Tanzanian singer OSTAZ JUMA begs Kenyans for forgiveness and cautions Tanzanian MPs - ‘You can’t beat Kenyans online’ pic.twitter.com/IQLu6oDPDt — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 29, 2025