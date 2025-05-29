Self-proclaimed Kenyan billionaire KENYAN PRINCE reveals ‘strange’ coping trick after breaking up with influencer STEPHANIE NGUNJIRI (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Self-proclaimed ‘forex guru’ and scammer, Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, has gone bald as part of his personal healing process after the breakup with influencer Stephanie Ngunjiri.

Omosa shared a video of himself getting a clean shave, revealing that shaving his head has become a therapeutic ritual.

“Shaving bald is therapy for me, especially after heartbreaks. It helps me heal faster,” he wrote.

The couple, known for their turbulent on-and-off relationship, split earlier this month.

Stephanie confirmed the breakup online, saying:

“He was indeed a gentleman, but he was too petty!”

Kenyan Prince also confirmed the split, cheekily revealing he funded Stephanie’s move from his house.

“I gave her fare to move her things. Wewe ukiachwa, ulipewa fare?” he joked.

Brushing off claims of bitterness, he added:

“As long as I have money, I don't give a damn.”

Their relationship had long been under public scrutiny, especially after a viral interview where he embarrassed Stephanie by boasting about cheating - as she sat beside him.

