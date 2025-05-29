Comedian NICK KWACH opens up about shocking encounter with a ‘Sim 2’ man - ‘Nilitoka bila viatu’







Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Comedian and media personality, Nick Kwach, has stunned netizens after sharing a disturbing personal experience involving a suspected ‘sim 2’ predator.

In a candid narration, Kwach revealed that he had visited a friend’s house to seek financial help.

However, upon arrival, his friend left him alone with a male stranger.

Moments later, the situation took an alarming turn.

The man removed his shirt and started unbuckling his belt.

“Ndugu zangu, nilitoka bila viatu. I feared for my life,” Kwach recalled.

The incident, which he described as deeply unsettling, highlights an often overlooked issue of men being targeted in uncomfortable or predatory situations.

While such cases rarely make headlines, Kwach noted that many men suffer in silence due to stigma and fear of not being believed.

Kwach’s bravery in speaking out has been widely praised online, with many social media users commending him for raising awareness and encouraging other men to stay alert.