Tanzanian MPs tell RUTO to crack the whip on Kenyans ‘disrespecting’ President SULUHU online - ‘This is not democracy”







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - A section of Tanzanian Members of Parliament has called on President William Ruto to take decisive action against Kenyans who they say are disrespecting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

Speaking during a parliamentary session on Monday, May 26th, Iringa Urban MP, Jesca Msambatavangu, led the charge, condemning the wave of online insults targeting Suluhu following her Government's controversial deportation of six Kenyan nationals, including Martha Karua and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

Msambatavangu accused Kenyan youth of exporting violent political behaviour to neighbouring countries under the guise of democracy.

"To our brothers in Kenya, let us respect each other. His Excellency William Ruto, we respect you so much - do something. That is not democracy, that is violence," she said.

President Suluhu’s administration has faced a backlash from Kenya’s civil society and netizens after deporting the six activists, accused of interfering with Tanzanian affairs.

The activists had travelled to Dar es Salaam to support Tanzanian opposition figure, Tundu Lissu, during his ongoing treason trial.

However, Kenya’s Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, defended the move, calling it a "bold" step to protect Tanzania’s sovereignty.

The incident has strained diplomatic ties between the two nations, raising concerns over regional cooperation in East Africa.

The Kenya DAILY POST