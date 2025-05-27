The arrogant Tanzanian MP JOSEPH KASHEKU MUSUKUMA insulting Kenyans is a Primary School dropout (LOOK)







Tuesday, May 27, 2025 - The escalating online spat between Kenya and Tanzania has taken an unexpected turn after it emerged that Tanzanian MP, Joseph Kasheku Musukuma, who has been abusing Kenyans, holds only a primary-level education.

Musukuma, who represents Geita Constituency, went viral on Monday, May 26th, after making inflammatory remarks in Parliament, claiming Tanzanians were superior to Kenyans in politics, intelligence, and cultural identity.

“We as Tanzanians have nothing to learn from Kenya,” he declared, adding, “English is not a problem; we have our own culture.”

His comments, made in the wake of the deportation of six Kenyan activists by President Samia Suluhu’s administration, angered Kenyans, many of whom shifted focus from Suluhu to the arrogant MP.

Musukuma later clarified that his criticism was directed at activists he accused of trying to destabilise Tanzania, not ordinary Kenyans.

However, this did little to quell the backlash, as online users began scrutinising the MP’s background.

A search on the Tanzanian Parliament’s official website revealed that Musukuma only completed primary education.

He sat for his Country Primary Education (CPE) exams - equivalent to Kenya’s KCPE - between 1979 and 1986, with no publicly listed secondary or higher education qualifications.

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the basis of his harsh criticism toward Kenyans.

The Kenyan DAILY POST